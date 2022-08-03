Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $33.60

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.60, but opened at $34.82. Belite Bio shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 75 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLTE. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
Belite Bio Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79.
About Belite Bio
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
