Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

BELFB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,401. The stock has a market cap of $304.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 290,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

