Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
BELFB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,401. The stock has a market cap of $304.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, e-Mobility and broadcasting, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.
