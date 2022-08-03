BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $116,978.54 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $116,978.54 and approximately $11.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

