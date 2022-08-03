Beam (BEAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.48 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $22.62 million and $3.48 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beam has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 119,725,200 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

