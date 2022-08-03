Beacon Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $330,663.17 and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00147774 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008492 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Beacon Coin Trading
