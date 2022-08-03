Beacon Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $330,663.17 and approximately $4,780.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00147774 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00008492 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 59.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

