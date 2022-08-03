Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 1.9%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 82,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 52,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Barksdale Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.40 million and a PE ratio of -15.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

