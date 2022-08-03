Barclays Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $25.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KMT. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,955,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,130,000 after acquiring an additional 242,655 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2,338.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 156,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 150,024 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

