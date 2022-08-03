Balentine LLC Purchases 71,946 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Balentine LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 275.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,946 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 95.4% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 544,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after buying an additional 265,922 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 29,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 102,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,412,728. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

