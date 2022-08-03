Balentine LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 231.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. 9,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

