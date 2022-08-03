Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,745,526,000 after buying an additional 369,560 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,239 shares of company stock worth $53,099,879. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $801.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla stock traded up $16.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $917.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,798,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $731.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $843.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

