Balentine LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in AON by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE AON traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $282.09. 1,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,997. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.43. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.64.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.