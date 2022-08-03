BAE Systems (LON:BA) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 965 ($11.82) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 870 ($10.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.54) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.03) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 900.60 ($11.04).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 802.20 ($9.83) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 847.42 ($10.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 787.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 722.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1,865.58.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

