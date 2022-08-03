BabySwap Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. BabySwap has a market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $466,272.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00633223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00034111 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,604,980 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
