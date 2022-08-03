Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Market Cap of $157.57 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $157.57 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00616851 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017532 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00035628 BTC.
About Baby Doge Coin
Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin.
