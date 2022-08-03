Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.94. 9,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,943. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

