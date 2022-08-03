AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

