Auto Reaches Market Cap of $19.55 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $368.85 or 0.01576438 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $5.66 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,397.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004370 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00126633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Auto Profile

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork.

Auto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

