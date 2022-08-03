Auctus Hits One Day Volume of $198.00 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $141,543.92 and $198.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

