AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.12–$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $323.00 million-$333.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.43 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.71.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Price Performance

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.69. 201,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.21. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in AtriCure by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.