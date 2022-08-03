Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance
Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Air Worldwide
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.
Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.