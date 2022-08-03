Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $87.37 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 965,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,381,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 846,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

