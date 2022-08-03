Ascential’s (ASCL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.78) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 73.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.39) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ascential to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 290 ($3.55) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 388 ($4.75).

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential Trading Down 6.7 %

ASCL opened at GBX 224.20 ($2.75) on Tuesday. Ascential has a one year low of GBX 224.20 ($2.75) and a one year high of GBX 449.60 ($5.51). The company has a market cap of £986.73 million and a P/E ratio of 4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 285.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 314.65.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.