Aryacoin (AYA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,206.00

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $309,164.60 and $9,206.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

