Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,034,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,013 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.26. The company had a trading volume of 39,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,398. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.