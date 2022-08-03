Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.54. 23,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.53. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

