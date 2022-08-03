Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has a payout ratio of 25.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,537,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $98.88.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

