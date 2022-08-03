Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

