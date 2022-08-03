Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Price Performance

AGTC stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,819 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

