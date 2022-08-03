Apple Inc. (AAPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on August 11th

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Apple has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.1% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 6.4% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,170,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $204,350,000 after acquiring an additional 70,471 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 519.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,241,599 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $216,796,000 after acquiring an additional 59,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 71,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,210 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.16.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

