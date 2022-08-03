API3 Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.74 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00008674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $111.91 million and $11.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

