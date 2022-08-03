ankrETH (aEth) Achieves Market Cap of $85.72 Million

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, ankrETH has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ankrETH coin can now be bought for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00127287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032139 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io. ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

ankrETH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ankrETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ankrETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ankrETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

