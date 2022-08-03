Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $280.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average of $287.43. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

