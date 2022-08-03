Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 212,271 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,271 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,629,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,882,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $951,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $112.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

