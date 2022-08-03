Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.71 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. The firm has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

