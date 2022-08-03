Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,673 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $105,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Stories

