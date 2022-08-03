Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,815 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in BM Technologies by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 611,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 230,095 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,113,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.60 million, a P/E ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

