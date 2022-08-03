Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,279,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,196,000 after purchasing an additional 226,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,188,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,773,000 after purchasing an additional 473,472 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,038,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,228,617,000 after acquiring an additional 544,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $49.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

