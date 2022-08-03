Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Price Target at $38.67

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Stock Up 9.7 %

IGT stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.83.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Comerica Bank grew its position in International Game Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in International Game Technology by 13.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 102,837 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 212,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in International Game Technology by 208.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,066 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.