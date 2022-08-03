Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $15.58

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Cresco Labs Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.71 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 37.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

