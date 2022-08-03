Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.23. Approximately 6,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 9,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 77,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,408,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,469,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter.

