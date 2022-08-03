Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Amicus Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $164,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 689,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,840 shares of company stock worth $958,643. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,934,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,020,000 after buying an additional 1,432,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 47,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after buying an additional 660,985 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,185,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

