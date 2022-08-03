AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AME stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $126.68. 31,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AME. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a maintains rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.20.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.