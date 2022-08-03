AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.46-$5.54 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.70.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 9.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 329,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 92.6% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 218,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.