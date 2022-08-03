AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.2 %

AMETEK stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.32. 21,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,144. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.67.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

