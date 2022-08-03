Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on August 19th

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Ameriprise Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $28.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $264.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $422,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $396,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

