Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.27-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.26-$1.32 EPS.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 35.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Amdocs by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Amdocs by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

