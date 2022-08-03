Altura (ALU) Price Tops $0.0239 on Major Exchanges

Altura (ALU) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Altura has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $815,080.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Altura has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00618743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00017911 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035537 BTC.
About Altura
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Altura Coin Trading
