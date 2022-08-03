Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.
About Alterity Therapeutics
Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
