Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) Coverage Initiated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alterity Therapeutics from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Alterity Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alterity Therapeutics

About Alterity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited ( NASDAQ:ATHE Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Alterity Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

