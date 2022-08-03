Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole Sells 847 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46.

Alphabet stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.00. 1,195,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,009,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

