Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,004,286. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegion by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

ALLE traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $103.53. 504,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,980. Allegion has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

