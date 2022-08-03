Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $348,000.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 659,939 shares in the company, valued at $9,569,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 20,383 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $254,379.84.

On Friday, July 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $42,239.17.

On Friday, June 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

ALHC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 397,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,876. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.05. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 125.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth $255,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

